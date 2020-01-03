‘Please don’t kill us’: Rose McGowan apologizes to Iran for Soleimani death, backpedals, still gets roasted

The #MeToo advocate and ‘Grindhouse’ actress Rose McGowan joined Hollywood celebs like John Cusack to condemn the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but this only inspired Twitter to question her sobriety and her loyalty to the US.

Much of Hollywood’s most politically active celebrities were not happy with the US assassination of Iran's Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, but none were as broken up about it as actress Rose McGowan.

The author and ‘Charmed’ actress took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the US and to beg Iran “not to kill us.”

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us,” she tweeted.

To say the tweet did not go over well would be an understatement. The apology got both the actress’ name and “Dear Rose” trending on Twitter as many slammed the actress, and even suggested she move out of the US and reside in Iran.

“Hey Rose, If Iran is so great, you should go hang out there in the EXACT OUTFIT you're wearing in your profile picture and let us all know how it goes,” author and comedian Tim Young wrote in response to McGowan. The actress is wearing a low-cut top in her profile image.

“Are you on crack?” asked Daily Caller’s Greg Price.

Retired Marine and Fox News contributor Johnny Jones added that he was “ashamed” that Rose McGowan had previously visited wounded veterans at the Walter Reed hospital.

“NOT INSANE,” retired Army Infantry Colonel Kurt Schlicter sarcastically wrote in response to the actress.

McGowan seemed to see which way the tide was turning, so only hours after her initial tweet she sent out a half-hearted apology, saying she simply did not want to see another war kick off and more American soldiers killed in combat.

“Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it,” the actress, who describes herself as a “conscientious objector to the USA” on Twitter, wrote in her defense.

The apology only stirred the pot more, with commenters totally unforgiving of McGowan’s earlier line about “being held hostage by a terrorist regime.”

