Boston music college begs forgiveness for letting police use their toilets during protest

11 Jun, 2020 23:51
Police and protesters square off in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Top officials at the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts have apologized profusely for ‘perpetuating feelings of oppression’ by letting Boston police use their restrooms during a recent Black Lives Matter protest.

After receiving messages of “hurt and anger” from the “campus community,” both personally and over social media, President Roger Brown, Vice President Mac Hisey and campus police chief David Ransom issued a groveling apology, pledging to “consider the effects of our actions” and that something like this will not happen again.

We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization. 

The college’s “betrayal” consisted of allowing the reviled blueshirts into the sacred halls of woke academia, namely letting them use the toilets inside the Berklee Performance Center – currently closed to students due to the Covid-19 pandemic – on Sunday. The decision “was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter,” the three officials said in a Facebook post.

Berklee is considered the world’s largest independent college of contemporary music, known for the study of jazz in particular.

A number of companies and institutions around the US have begged forgiveness for slights real or perceived, changed their names, or pledged financial tribute to Black Lives Matter in the wake of last week’s nationwide protests, that in places turned violent. 

The initial protests took place in Minnesota, after a local resident by the name of George Floyd was filmed with a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck. Protests over Floyd’s death quickly turned into riots and spread to other major cities, even though the officer in question was fired and charged with murder.

