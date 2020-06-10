Thomas Lane, one of ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death posts $750,000 bail & leaves jail

One of the four Minneapolis police officers charged for the killing of George Floyd has been released from custody after making bail, which had been conditionally set at $750,000.

Former officer Thomas Lane was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, local media reported, citing jail records. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to Floyd’s death in late May, who was killed after fellow officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, has said the case against his client is “weak,” arguing Lane had asked Chauvin if they should move Floyd onto his side after repeated complaints that he was having trouble breathing, and that the former officer later attempted to give Floyd CPR.

“Where’s the willful intent?” Gray asked, adding that Lane was “pounding on this guy trying to revive him.”

In addition to Lane and Chauvin, two other former officers have been charged for the killing, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who also responded to the call over a counterfeit $20 bill that culminated in Floyd’s death.

Lane’s next court appearance is set for June 29, at which Gray said he intends to file a motion to have his client’s charges dismissed.