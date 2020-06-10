Twitter mob goes after ‘racist’ Cracker Barrel restaurant – are they next up on the cancel culture chopping block?

One question was all it took for Cracker Barrel to begin trending on Twitter, with users slamming the restaurant as racist and others worrying it may be the next target for cancel culture.

“Y’all ever walk in a place that just FEELS racist?” one user tweeted, before sharing a story of alleged discrimination at a “Southern-charm” store.

After doing my research, I went back to buy it today. When I got to the counter, the cashier asked me if I was aware it was several hundred dollars... as if I would’ve come to checkout without knowing the price of the mattress pic.twitter.com/4wnZHuJZ7p — Carly (@carlaymoo) June 9, 2020

But the simple question appears to have sent the restaurant Cracker Barrel trending on Twitter on Wednesday, with many replying to the tweet by slamming the chain as racist.

“Open the door to a Cracker Barrel and you get a whiff of Jim Crow. And biscuits,” activist April Reign wrote.

Open the door to a Cracker Barrel and you get a whiff of Jim Crow. And biscuits. https://t.co/XhyBfZ5cwl — April (@ReignOfApril) June 10, 2020

Many tweeted similar sentiments, mainly targeting the restaurant for its older, Southern decor.

I’m surprised that everyone is surprised by Cracker Barrel 😂 you really gonna tell me that a place that looks like this with a name like that is for black people??? Come on mayne pic.twitter.com/adLJUdUO4a — Black Yusuke 🗿🇯🇲| Cel Joestar (@celsenpai) June 10, 2020

“I ate a Cracker Barrel once in my life, felt like a slave auction was about to happen,” one user tweeted.

“Cracker Barrel gives me a vibe like they gonna come to my table and ask me to wash dishes for my freedom,”added another.

Others tried to offer up more than just critiques on the restaurant’s ambience by either recounting their own alleged tales of racism inside Cracker Barrel or by bringing up a 2004 racial discrimination lawsuit the company settled for millions after being accused of discriminating against black customers at dozens of its locations.

I applied for a job at Cracker Barrel when I was 15, and when I went back to check on my application, a grown man called me a N*gger as I walked in the door in front of a large group of patrons. Nobody said anything. Fuck Cracker Barrel and their racist ass customers. — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) June 10, 2020

In 2004 Cracker barrel settled a discrimination lawsuit because- allowed white servers to refuse to wait on African-American customers;- segregated customer seating by race;- seated white customers before African-American customers who arrived earlier.Please shut up. https://t.co/mF8vtEpHdp — Mr. Marcus (no relation) (@MrMarcus260) June 10, 2020

Still, the predominant criticism of the restaurant appears to be its Southern decor.

Why wait to open the door? Those plantation rocking chairs give off the vibe from the porch. pic.twitter.com/oFB0VqjRX6 — Van Miles (@VanMiles5) June 10, 2020

Can we cancel the Cracker Barrel for good? Idek if they racist forreal but any time I’ve ever been to one I’ve felt uncomfortable. I didn’t even know what racism truly was as a kid but I knew Cracker Barrel was racist 🤣 — Muva Umar 🌻✨ (@VanessaULTRA) June 10, 2020

With the decades-long-running ‘COPS’ tv show now canceled because of outraged Black Lives Matter activists, and plenty of other pieces of culture being targeted, some on Twitter pushed back against the Cracker Barrel criticism, worrying the restaurant may be next on the cancel culture chopping block.

“Cancel Culture has been given unprecedented power and now they are using it to attack biscuits and gravy at cracker barrel,” one user tweeted.

“Apparently we are canceling Cracker Barrel now. As if anybody who is involved in cancel culture has ever set foot inside of a Cracker Barrel,” another added.

Oh please don't cancel Cracker Barrel. Their buttery lard biscuits are so damn good. #CrackerBarrelpic.twitter.com/HzGeKfNSk1 — Marie C (@9woodMac) June 10, 2020

I can’t let y’all cancel Cracker Barrel lol. The southern girl in me will not let that fly. Their breakfast too good. 😋 — ℐudi ℐai 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@JUDiJAiKRAZi) June 10, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!