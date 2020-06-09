 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US Navy to ban Confederate Flag on ships & bases to ‘ensure unit cohesion’, following similar move by Marines

9 Jun, 2020 23:13
Get short URL
US Navy to ban Confederate Flag on ships & bases to ‘ensure unit cohesion’, following similar move by Marines
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Drake
The US Navy has signaled that it will bar public displays of the Confederate Flag on installations, warships and aircraft, mirroring a similar decision by the Marines as protests over police brutality and racism sweep the country.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Tuesday that an order is being drawn up to prohibit the controversial flag “from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines,” adding that the move is meant to “ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline.”

The order comes as heated protests continue to rage across the US, sparked by the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis in late May. While the demonstrations have largely focused on police brutality and its disproportionate impact on African Americans, anger has also been directed at Confederate monuments, which some deem a celebration of slavery and racism. Amid the controversy, the US Marine Corps also barred public displays of the Confederate flag last weekend, arguing the symbol has “all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies