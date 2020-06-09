NYPD cop charged after footage shows him SHOVING 20yo to the ground, calling her a ‘stupid fu***g b**ch!’

New York police officer Vincent D’Andraia has turned himself in to face assault, harassment, mischief and menacing charges, after he was caught on tape violently shoving a protester to the curb and calling her a “f***ing b**ch!”

Though the nationwide protests and riots that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month have died down, the fallout for America’s cops continues. After cellphone video captured him knocking a female protester to the sidewalk in Brooklyn nearly two weeks ago, Vincent D’Andraia surrendered himself to the 84th Precinct station house on Tuesday.

In the video, D’Andraia can be seen shoving 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground with both hands, calling her a “stupid f***ing b**ch!”

Rotated @JasonLemon's video of a NYPD officer shoving a protester to the ground pretty violently right in front of a bunch of cops, including a senior officer of at least a lieutenant or above based on the white shirt. pic.twitter.com/q8icXDrWAP — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) May 30, 2020

Zayer hit the ground with an audible crack. Her attorneys said that D’Andraia shoved her with such force that she “flew out of her shoes” and suffered “seizures, a concussion, bruising and lacerations.”

D’Andraia is the first NYPD officer to face arrest for his alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests. However, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that prosecutors are currently weighing charges against as many as 40 other officers.

Outside the Big Apple, police in the city of Buffalo are also in hot water for their handling of the protests. Two suspended officers there have been charged with assault after they pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground, leaving him bleeding from his ear. President Donald Trump weighed in on the case on Tuesday morning, suggesting that the man – a lifelong activist – “fell harder than [he] was pushed,” and declaring that he “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!