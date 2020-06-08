WATCH: Fire crews battle massive blaze in Arizona as police respond to reports of GUNFIRE at scene

Almost an entire city block was consumed by flames as dozens of fire crews responded to a blaze at a four-story apartment complex in Phoenix. Police reported gunfire during the inferno and at least one person has been arrested.

The building was reportedly almost 40 percent complete at the time the 1st Alarm fire erupted. The classification meant the blaze had the highest degree of severity and required a massive response from local Phoenix, Arizona authorities.

Eyewitness footage from the scene shows the extent of the inferno, which could be seen for miles across the city as thick black smoke billowed into the night sky.

At least three engine companies, tasked with fire suppression, and two ladder companies, tasked with forcible entry and ladder operations, were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which spread towards other nearby commercial buildings. The fire eventually took up a whole city block, according to a local fire captain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown but a man was arrested at the scene amid reports of a shooting, though it is unclear whether the shooting suspect is related to the fire. There are currently no reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire.

“Phoenix police reported shots fired during the fire and other bystanders were reported jumping a fence into the fire area while crews were working,” the Phoenix Fire Department said.

