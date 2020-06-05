Huge fire devastates Amazon warehouse & trucks in California (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A fire ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Redlands, California, with work trucks also set ablaze, briefly closing a nearby highway.

Video from the scene shows smoke billowing out of the fulfillment center, and fire engulfing multiple Amazon trailers and trucks outside the building.

Redlands - Major Fire 3rdAlarm https://t.co/s0n6fgGxYw — 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) June 5, 2020

The blaze was reported at 5:50am local time. Firefighters have not reported any injuries from the incident, and the cause remains unknown.

REDLANDS: #SBCoFD currently ASSISTING @RedlandsFD on a 3rd alarm COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2k block W Lugonia. 5 engines, 1 truck, and 2 chief officers from county fire assigned. pic.twitter.com/UMmxrU9D1p — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 5, 2020

The fire caused the nearby 10 Freeway to close for approximately an hour while firefighters fought to contain the flames. Drivers were also advised to avoid the area.

The blaze was reported as a three-alarm fire as it was a massive one requiring more firefighters and trucks than normal to respond. The situation now appears to be under control with the nearby freeway open to rush hour traffic.

