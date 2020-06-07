Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from DC as ‘everything is under perfect control’
7 Jun, 2020 14:03
With the situation in the capital “under perfect control,” Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the National Guard from Washington DC, but warned that the troops may be redeployed if the riots resume.
“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” the president tweeted.
I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW