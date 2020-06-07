 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taking a knee not enough? VIDEO shows Massachusetts police chief LYING FACE DOWN at urging of BLM protesters

7 Jun, 2020 10:20
©  Twitter/@Candymudge
A video on social media shows the head of police in Webster, Massachusetts expressing his solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists by lying face down on the ground, prompting applause from protesters – and anger on Twitter.

In the footage circulating online, Michael Shaw is seen telling a group of demonstrators that he fully supports their right to peaceful assembly and that their message against police brutality and racism has been heard “loud and clear.” While other law enforcement officials have made similar statements, he went one step further by lying face down in front of a sign reading “I can’t breathe.” Many in the crowd joined him as they shouted, “Thank you, chief!”

Although some officers, soldiers and even FBI agents have been filmed ‘taking a knee’ in solidarity with the protesters, Shaw may be the first police chief to participate in a so-called ‘die-in’.

Shaw scored points with the demonstrators, but the scene sparked denunciations on social media. Twitter users described his actions as “disgraceful”, with some even calling for the police chief to be fired.

The trend of “taking a knee” to show support for the anti-racist protests has divided Americans. Some have praised the gesture as a genuine show of compassion, while others have warned that it’s a sign of empty virtue-signaling and submission. The debate has even begun to polarize Europeans as BLM rallies spread to cities in the UK, Italy, France and Germany.

