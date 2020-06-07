 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Evacuations underway as firefighters battle massive wildfire in California (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

7 Jun, 2020 06:46
FILE PHOTO: Cal Fire firefighters look on as a plane drops fire retardant ©  REUTERS/Daniel Dreifuss
Residents in Solano County, California have been ordered to flee their homes after a large vegetation fire broke out just miles from two cities. Firefighters are using aerial retardants to protect neighborhoods.

The blaze broke out Saturday near the cities of Winters and Vacaville, and quickly doubled in size to 1,200 acres, authorities told local media. Officials said the fire has been five percent contained.

Those living in the fire’s direct path have been ordered to evacuate to a center in Vacaville. Firefighter units have deployed planes to drop aerial retardants in an effort to protect residential areas.

Footage shows the hills near Winter glowing from the deep orange blaze. In another clip, huge billows of smoke rise up from the affected area.

So far there have been no reports of casualties.

