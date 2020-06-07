 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Smoke and flash bangs: WATCH protesters scatter in PANIC in Seattle after ignoring police orders

7 Jun, 2020 03:33
Get short URL
Smoke and flash bangs: WATCH protesters scatter in PANIC in Seattle after ignoring police orders
FILE PHOTO of protesters with umbrellas confronting police near Pine Street and 11th Avenue in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Officers in Seattle, Washington used stun grenades to disperse a crowd of protesters after repeatedly warning them to stop moving a barricade towards the police line. There were unconfirmed reports of tear gas use as well.

Videos from a rally on Pike Avenue and 11th Street show explosions and smoke scattering the protesters around 8 pm local time, along with what some claimed was tear gas.

Police had previously put on gas masks, according to Simone Del Rosario, a reporter with the local TV station KCPQ. She described “what feels like a little tear gas” but later said was pepper spray.

“They keep saying they are committed to maintaining a peaceful protest. It feels less likely that it’ll end that way right now,” Del Rosario tweeted shortly before the explosions.

Another reporter on the scene, Juan Vega de Soto, confirmed the presence of gas masks and noted that protesters had pushed the barrier almost ten meters towards the police line. 

De Soto did not mention teargas, however, only that flashbangs were used to disperse the crowd.

Chase Burns from the Stranger also captured the moment of the confrontation.

Earlier on Saturday, Seattle PD Chief Carmen Best announced the city would suspend the use of tear gas for 30 days, after concerns were raised over its deployment against protesters. Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, said there would also be a review of crowd control techniques involving “accountability partners” to “better emphasize de-escalation tactics.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies