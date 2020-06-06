Buffalo police officers arrested, charged with assault following viral video of them pushing 75-year-old man

Two Buffalo, New York police officers are facing criminal charges for pushing a 75-year-old man during a recent George Floyd protest, an act that was caught on camera and caused mass outrage

Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe are being charged with second-degree assault, according to prosecutors. Both were arraigned on Saturday, but released on their own recognizance after pleading not guilty. They will return to court on July 20. Both officers have already been suspended from duty.

Martin Gugino was seen on video allegedly being shoved by the officers at a demonstration in Niagra Square. After he is pushed to the ground, Gugino hit his head and blood can be seen pooling onto the sidewalk. Another officer assisted Gugino after he was allegedly assaulted. A spokesperson for the police department previously insisted the man tripped and fell on his own.

According to Gugino's attorney, he is in “serious but stable condition” and has been a “longtime peaceful protester” and “human rights advocate.”

