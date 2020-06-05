ENTIRE emergency response team of Buffalo Police Department resigns over suspension of cops who pushed elderly protester

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team have quit their unit in protest after two officers were suspended without pay over their unprovoked attack on an elderly peaceful protester.

The officers resigned from their positions en masse on Friday after their colleagues were suspended without pay the previous night. They have not quit the police department entirely, according to law enforcement sources cited in local media.

The Erie County District Attorney is investigating an incident - caught on video - in which two members of the Emergency Response Team pushed a 75-year-old demonstrator to the ground in the process of clearing the area in front of the Buffalo City Hall. While they initially claimed the man fell, video later emerged showing the men shoving him without apparent provocation.

Victim Martin Gugino, reportedly a long-time activist well known in the community, is hospitalized and said to be in serious but stable condition.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for the Buffalo police chief to fire the two officers involved in the incident, calling it “fundamentally offensive and frightening.”

The police union has defended the two officers’ actions, claiming they were merely following orders to clear the square for curfew. While it has pledged to pay for those officers’ legal defense, the union announced on Friday that it would no longer cover legal fees going forward for other police officers involved in the ongoing protests against police brutality - an announcement likely linked to the 57 officers’ decision to step down from the riot control team.

