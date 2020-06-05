Minneapolis BANNING police from chokeholds as protests continue over George Floyd’s death

Police in Minneapolis are being banned from using chokeholds when restraining suspects under new measures agreed between city officials and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The new agreement would be enforceable in court, unlike the department’s current policies on the use of police force. It outright bans the use of neck restraints or “chokeholds” by police, and establishes a “duty to report” on officers who see any violations of the ban.

In addition, any cop who witnesses the unauthorized use of force has a “duty to intervene” verbally and then physically, “regardless of tenure or rank.” If they do not, they will be subject to disciplinary punishment along with the original violator.

Details of the agreement were shared online on Friday by Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender.

The Temporary Restraining Order developed by MN Dept. of Human Rights with input from the City as part of legal action on patterns of discrimination in MPD is online now. City Council will vote at our emergency meeting at 12:30pm today.

The changes are a temporary order, requiring court approval, and were agreed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The office launched a civil rights investigation into the MPD following the death of Floyd, a black man who died after police knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while arresting him on May 25. Huge anti-police brutality protests prompted by Floyd’s death quickly spread across the US, some of which have descended into looting and riots.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, and are facing charges. Derek Chauvin the white officer who continued pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck, despite the latter saying that he couldn’t breathe, is facing three counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Speaking on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would move to end police use of carotid restraints, starting with dropping the move from officers’ training and calling on state legislators to devise a bill banning the practice altogether.

