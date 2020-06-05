‘It’s Ruptly, I’m not tweeting it’: Yahoo WH correspondent ridiculed for not sharing LIVESTREAM from protest because it’s RUSSIAN

A Yahoo journalist refused to share a livestream from a Washington protest with his followers simply because it was from RT’s Ruptly video agency. When ridiculed over it, he implied that the criticism was paid for with rubles.

Hunter Walker, Yahoo’s White House correspondent, was looking for live coverage from the Washington protests on Thursday, so he asked his followers if there was a livestream. One was quickly suggested, but the journalist found it problematic.

Found this from Ruptlyhttps://t.co/yyq9PLHVVK — Kyuss Jones (@Kyuss_Jones) June 4, 2020

“It’s Ruptly so I am not tweeting it,” he said. “Be careful with what you Tweet. Ruptly is state owned Russian media.”

Be careful with what you Tweet. Ruptly is state owned Russian media. https://t.co/B8XKfuhaFC — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 4, 2020

The idea that his followers aren’t mature enough to judge for themselves events filmed by a Russian-owned camera was ridiculed by some commenters.

We are so proud of you, brave Cold Warrior! Your commitment to the military industrial complex is an inspiration to us all! Raytheon would be lucky to have you in their PR department. — Nic (@Ginger__Nic) June 5, 2020

But Walker was not dissuaded. Singling out the Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal, he ‘outed’ him as a “Russian state media contributor” who popped up to defend them, presumably for money. “Rubles well spent!” he wrote.

Russian state media contributor Max Blumenthal has popped into my mentions nine hours after I made a slight criticism of Russian state media to defend Russian state media. Rubles well spent! https://t.co/2p8pB0BKxU — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 5, 2020

Blumenthal is a vocal critic of US government policies and has regularly appeared as a guest on RT.

Another journalist who Walker accused of “defending RT” is Mark Ames, best known for his work for ‘The eXile’, a newspaper for expats living in Moscow. Replying to Ames’ accusation of bias, the Yahoo reporter said he is regularly critical of the US government and partisan media, noting that he has issues with “RT, Fox and OANN,” but for some reason not with, say, MSNBC or the New York Times.

I regularly cover the US government and allied partisan media critically. I do the same for Russia. An intellectually honest person should be aware of issues with RT, Fox, and OANN, among many others. Why do you rush to defend RT? https://t.co/gpNDITWtW1 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 5, 2020

This small exchange on Twitter seems emblematic of a larger culture of dismissive and even paranoid attitudes among Western journalists towards all things Russian.

The protests in the US capital were part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and face charges including second-degree murder.

The cops were filmed arresting Floyd, with one of them pinning the man to the ground with his knee on his neck as he was groaning and telling the officer he could not breath.

Also on rt.com ‘Disrespect for Americans’: Moscow calls out AG Barr’s claims that ‘foreign actors’ meddled with ongoing protests

If you like this story, share it with a friend!