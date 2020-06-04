 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Disrespect for Americans’: Moscow calls out AG Barr’s claims that ‘foreign actors’ meddled with ongoing protests

4 Jun, 2020 23:25
Get short URL
‘Disrespect for Americans’: Moscow calls out AG Barr’s claims that ‘foreign actors’ meddled with ongoing protests
Protesters march against the police killing of George Floyd in lower Manhattan in New York City, June 4, 2020. ©  Reuters / Andrew Kelly
Attorney General William Barr's claim that “foreign actors” are stoking US protests is an insult to American citizens and a dismissal of the country’s problems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Speaking on Thursday to Govorit Moskva radio, Zakharova called out Barr's attempts to blame the violence on US streets on someone else.

Firstly, it’s yet another attempt to explain internal problems by external factors. Secondly, it’s disrespect for US citizens whose problems are attributed to ‘foreign meddling’ without any evidence.

Earlier in the day, the attorney general held a press conference with other Justice Department officials on the unrest that has gripped the nation for over a week. Barr denounced the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota and expressed his support for “peaceful protesters,” promising to probe civil rights violations by the police.

At the same time, he accused Antifa and other “extremist groups” of hijacking the protest to engage in violence and “senseless acts of anarchy.” Barr also alleged that some unspecified “foreign actors” have been “playing all sides to exacerbate the violence.”

Also on rt.com Protests controlled by Russia? Try saying that to Americans on the streets, Russia's FM spokeswoman tells Susan Rice

This was the first time the Trump administration pointed the finger of blame beyond US borders, but the American establishment critical of the president – including the corporate media – have been doing so for days.

After the initial peaceful protests in Minnesota turned into widespread looting, arson and violence, President Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice blamed the Democrats' favorite bogeyman, Russia.

Rice told CNN that if anyone from outside was stirring unrest, it would certainly be the Kremlin.

“I would bet, based on my experience, I'm not reading the intelligence these days, but based on my experience this is right out of the Russian playbook as well,” Rice said, without providing any actual evidence for the claim.

Also on rt.com US mass protests represent ‘challenge to state power,’ but not result of foreign meddling, black historian Gerald Horne tells RT

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies