Protests controlled by Russia? Try saying that to Americans on the streets, Russia's FM spokeswoman tells Susan Rice

A “perfect example of barefaced propaganda” – that’s how Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the suggestion that Moscow was to blame for the violent US riots voiced by ex-Obama adviser Susan Rice .

"Are you trying to play the Russia card again? You’ve been playing too long – come back to reality," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Rice and the CNN, which interviewed her on Sunday, have been using "dirty methods of information manipulation" despite "having absolutely no facts to prove [the] allegations," she said.

Zakharova advised Rice to "go out and face your people, look them in the eye and try telling them that they are being controlled by the Russians through YouTube and Facebook. And I will sit back and watch ‘American exceptionalism’ in action."

The FM spokeswoman’s response comes after Rice admitted in a TV appearance that she wasn’t "reading the intelligence these days" – although that didn’t stop her from naming the guilty party.

"I would bet this is right out of the Russian playbook," the former national security advisor to Obama and US envoy to UN said of the ongoing violent protests. The demonstrations have led to clashes with police, torched building and looted shops in many US cities, including Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Portland and Chicago.

The Russians are trying to "disintegrate" the US from within, she claimed. "I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they’re funding it in some way, shape or form."

The Democrats and Republicans seem in agreement that the protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody were hijacked by some outside forces, but they see those culprits completely differently. The left are insisting that white supremacists, drug cartels or Russia are responsible, while President Donald Trump, backed by the Justice Department, blames the violence on left-wing radicals from ‘Antifa’, vowing to designate the group a "terrorist organization."

