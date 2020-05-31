Obama adviser Susan Rice knows who’s responsible for the George Floyd riots. You guessed right, it’s RUSSIA!

In a statement that will surprise absolutely nobody, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has declared that Russia – and not outraged Americans – is responsible for the anarchy on the US’ streets. How original.

After five straight nights of nationwide riots, a war of words has broken out between the right and left over who’s responsible for the worst of the looting and destruction. Authorities in Minnesota – the epicenter of the unrest – have blamed ‘White Supremacists’ and drug cartels, while President Donald Trump and the Justice Department have blamed left-wing ‘Antifa’ militants, with Trump announcing on Sunday that he’d designate the loosely-knit group a “terrorist organization.”

With just about everybody but the rioters themselves getting the blame, Susan Rice – former National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama – chimed in with a tried and true villain: Russia.

“I would bet,” she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Sunday, “this is right out of the Russian playbook.”

Absolutely Incredible: Obama's Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN talking about the protests and domestic strife"This is right out of the Russian playbook" pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020

Rice at least admitted that she’s “not reading the intelligence these days,” essentially confirming that her theory was plucked from thin air.

Blitzer didn’t push back on Rice’s claim, and Rice went on to accuse Moscow of trying to “disintegrate” the US from within. “I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they’re funding it in some way, shape or form,” she added, another theory pulled from the ether.

That an Obama administration official would blame Russia for America’s woes is unsurprising. After all, Obama-era intelligence heads and Democratic lawmakers spent more than two years attempting to frame President Trump for “colluding” with the Kremlin.

But she’s just one of several liberal talking heads to smell Russian meddling in the burning streets of Minneapolis and beyond. Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial went on CNN on Saturday to suggest that Russian agents were stoking riots, while a host of #Resistance types took to Twitter earlier in the week to declare the unrest part of “Russia's master plan.”

“I was wondering how long it would take the mainstream media to find a Russian angle,” Global Policy Institute researcher George Szamuely told RT. “Of course, there’s not the slightest evidence for this, but that’s to be expected.”

Trump, meanwhile, was a little more blunt. “Here we go again,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Fake News @CNN is blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. They are sick losers with VERY bad ratings!”

Here we go again. Fake News @CNN is blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. They are sick losers with VERY bad ratings! P.S. Can’t blame China because they need the cash? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

