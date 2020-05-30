CNN blames ‘RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA’ for George Floyd riots because they ‘Can’t blame China’ - Trump

With riots sweeping America, a CNN guest suggested that Russia may be responsible for stoking anti-police anger in the US. President Trump ridiculed the “sick losers” at the network for their ‘Russiagate’ obsession.

“Here we go again,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Fake News @CNN is blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. They are sick losers with VERY bad ratings! P.S. Can’t blame China because they need the cash?”

Here we go again. Fake News @CNN is blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. They are sick losers with VERY bad ratings! P.S. Can’t blame China because they need the cash? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Earlier, National Urban League president and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial appeared on CNN, where he suggested that the riots in Minneapolis – now in their fourth day – were provoked by Russian agents and “white supremacists.”

Morial wasn’t the first liberal pundit to suggest Moscow’s meddling, and not the actions of police officer and suspected murderer Derek Chauvin, may have triggered the riots. A host of ‘Russiagate truthers’ flooded social media with Kremlin conspiracies on Friday, as protesters in the Minnesota city looted stores and torched police stations.

Also on rt.com Minneapolis riots are PUTIN’S PLAN, ‘Russiagate’ thought-peddlers warn

However, accusations of outside meddling have also come from top officials in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has accused white supremacists and drug cartels of inflaming the violence, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have all suggested the involvement of outside forces in the riots.

Notably, every one of these officials has been criticized for allowing the violence to flourish in recent days. Mayor Jacob Frey in particular has been targeted by President Trump for his apparent failure to “get tough and fight,” after his police force abandoned two stations in as many days to arsonists.

Trump too has accused infiltrators of directing the violence. Rather than blaming the Kremlin, however, Trump has pointed the finger at “ANTIFA and the Radical Left.” His Attorney General William Barr appears to agree. At a press conference on Saturday, he accused “outside radicals and agitators” of “exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.”

“The violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchic and left extremist groups,” Barr claimed.

80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!