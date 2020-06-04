FBI TERRORISM unit joins probe into cop stabbing in Brooklyn – report

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has reportedly joined the investigation into an attack on a NYPD cop amid massive riots in New York where one officer was stabbed and two more shot.

The federal agents were seen at the crime scene. They arrived at the apartment building where the suspect was living and apparently collected evidence in some other areas near the place of the violent confrontation, according to media reports.

Federal agents on the scene of this officer involved shooting in Flatbush. @ABC7NYpic.twitter.com/m5WdC4OptH — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 4, 2020

The FBI also investigated the scene where the police earlier found “ACAB” graffiti — an acronym meaning “All Cops Are Bastards.” The graffiti reportedly could be related to an anti-brutality demonstration that took place in the area last weekend as America was gripped by massive protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

A probe has been launched into the incident that took place on Wednesday night. The suspect approached an officer and stabbed him in the neck, police told the media. When other police officers responded to the scene, the man sought to take a pistol from one cop’s hands.

The firearm eventually went off twice in the struggle that ensued, injuring two more officers. All three were hospitalized. Their conditions are described as non-life threatening. The exact reasons for the attack are still unknown.

According to NBC, the suspect was identified as Dzenan Camovic, an immigrant from the Balkan region. The man allegedly shared some anti-police sentiment on his social media feeds prior to the attack, according to the sources cited by the broadcaster.

