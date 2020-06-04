‘I love to hate-f*ck’: Sex worker offers to SLEEP with any officer who hangs up badge at Houston protest (VIDEO)
At a demonstration in Houston on Tuesday, one of hundreds inspired by the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last week, a sex worker going by the pseudonym Phoenix Divina propositioned a skirmish line of riot police, suggesting officers quit their jobs in exchange for her services.
“I’ll f**k any police officer that quits today. That offer is good until the end of the night,” the woman is heard saying in a video posted to her Twitter handle (NSFW), captioned “I heard cops love bribes...worth a try.”
Put down your f**king gun, put down your f**king badge, be a f**king human being. I’ve got business cards.
i heard cops love bribes...worth a try pic.twitter.com/URN1E95Ujn— FTP 🖤💫 FREE onIyfans 🖤💫 (@PhoenixDivina) June 3, 2020
None of the officers bit on the proposal – at least on video – with one replying “I’m married, sorry” as the others looked on sheepishly. The woman was not amused by the response, hurling a string of accusations and asking which of the officers had abused sex workers while on the clock.
The internet has had a ball with the brief clip, many poking fun at the reaction of one wide-eyed officer in particular, who appeared to consider the offer before declining.
We've all been protesting wrong— Winkle, insert meme here (@WinkleAbides) June 3, 2020
lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/8reZH8ei13— not a brat (@lisasssuccubrat) June 3, 2020
this man was ready to risk it all pic.twitter.com/oXZqxcpkBf— ducky (@jalen_jedi) June 3, 2020
If the camera wasnt there he's gone.— Steven (@PaulQGR16) June 3, 2020
