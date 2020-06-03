OBEY! NY Governor Cuomo's curfew billboard spawns dystopian memes
In addition to the curfew schedule, the billboard features a variety of changing text messages, which for whatever reason seem to be designed to look like the governor’s tweets: “DO NOT BE A CRIMINAL,” “LOOTING INSULTS GEORGE FLOYD’S MEMORY,” “HELP ME RESTORE CALM.”
The dystopian aesthetic has been widely panned on social media, prompting horrified reactions like “We are living in a dystopian nightmare. Please tell me this isn’t real.”
We are living in a dystopian nightmarePlease tell me this isn’t realPlease tell me Andrew Cuomo did not put up a billboard with the curfew time next to his beauty shot pic.twitter.com/DHJJN4spCF— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 3, 2020
Internet personality Shoe-on-Head noticed that the billboard and the political situation around it seem like a real-life movie setting.
hey guys what movie is this pic.twitter.com/F2fY71HqWP— shoe (@shoe0nhead) June 3, 2020
Online cinephiles tried to guess what movie it best resembled.
It is rather BLADE RUNNER-esque, is it not? pic.twitter.com/XblBcw6BaZ— Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
but make it neoliberal pic.twitter.com/AHQgeEPTqC— chipotle corbusier (@chipotlecorbu) June 3, 2020
…or created memes based on it.
June 3, 2020
Someone even channeled Cuomo’s recent comments about “displacing” NYC mayor Bill de Blasio:
Wait till you see what he followed that one up with... pic.twitter.com/S3NcXuRFNZ— The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) June 3, 2020
Many New Yorkers were reminded of the Half-Life series of video games, sharing some deep cut gaming references.
June 3, 2020
One of the most popular posts sandwiched the real photos of the billboard in a Simpsons meme.
June 3, 2020
Like this story? Share it with a friend!