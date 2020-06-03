OBEY! NY Governor Cuomo's curfew billboard spawns dystopian memes

Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken over a billboard in New York City's Columbus Circle to give updates on the curfew. Its eerie aesthetic drew dystopian comparisons and fueled a lot of memes.

In addition to the curfew schedule, the billboard features a variety of changing text messages, which for whatever reason seem to be designed to look like the governor’s tweets: “DO NOT BE A CRIMINAL,” “LOOTING INSULTS GEORGE FLOYD’S MEMORY,” “HELP ME RESTORE CALM.”

The dystopian aesthetic has been widely panned on social media, prompting horrified reactions like “We are living in a dystopian nightmare. Please tell me this isn’t real.”

We are living in a dystopian nightmarePlease tell me this isn’t realPlease tell me Andrew Cuomo did not put up a billboard with the curfew time next to his beauty shot pic.twitter.com/DHJJN4spCF — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 3, 2020

Internet personality Shoe-on-Head noticed that the billboard and the political situation around it seem like a real-life movie setting.

hey guys what movie is this pic.twitter.com/F2fY71HqWP — shoe (@shoe0nhead) June 3, 2020

Online cinephiles tried to guess what movie it best resembled.

It is rather BLADE RUNNER-esque, is it not? pic.twitter.com/XblBcw6BaZ — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 3, 2020

but make it neoliberal pic.twitter.com/AHQgeEPTqC — chipotle corbusier (@chipotlecorbu) June 3, 2020

…or created memes based on it.

Someone even channeled Cuomo’s recent comments about “displacing” NYC mayor Bill de Blasio:

Wait till you see what he followed that one up with... pic.twitter.com/S3NcXuRFNZ — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) June 3, 2020

Many New Yorkers were reminded of the Half-Life series of video games, sharing some deep cut gaming references.

One of the most popular posts sandwiched the real photos of the billboard in a Simpsons meme.

