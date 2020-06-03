Portland mayor lifts curfew for good behavior but '2nd-chance' protest swiftly descends into violence (VIDEOS)

Police have fired flash bangs and tear gas at rioters in Portland, Oregon, after a Black Lives Matter demonstration descended into violence. Clashes erupted just hours after a curfew had been lifted.

Mayor Ted Wheeler canceled a curfew early on Tuesday, citing “a significant shift in the tenor” of the protests that took place the previous day and were largely peaceful. The demonstration this time around also began without incidents. Thousands lay face down on Portland’s Burnside Bridge in honor of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, last week.

Thousands of protesters lying at a bridge in Portland, Oregon. #BlackLivesMattterpic.twitter.com/ECIJ0lT1uA — Tanmay ✨ (49%) (@TANinMAY) June 3, 2020

However, later in the day "multiple groups" of people became aggressive, forcing the officers to declare the downtown gathering illegal and to demand that everyone leave, the Portland Police Bureau said.

NOW: Police attempting to clear the streets in Portland, ORpic.twitter.com/XwEfhUMTue — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 3, 2020

The rioters launched fireworks and threw projectiles at the officers, blocked traffic and vandalized property. Police responded by firing flash bangs and launching volleys of teargas. Multiple arrests were made throughout the night.

Police and rioters continue to clash in Portland, ORpic.twitter.com/UGwUsvdCYG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 3, 2020

In one of the videos from the scene, bystanders accused the police of starting to fire flash bangs at non-violent people “for no reason.”

Portland riot cops just attacked a crowd of people including children for no reason. They snuck up behind the crowd and just starting firing chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/0Nf0MBFoHf — Matcha chai (@matcha_chai) June 3, 2020

A KGW-TV news crew filmed a patrol car ramming through makeshift barricades and nearly hitting a protester.

This was the clip that made @LauralPorter & me gasp on live TV. We saw people moving barricades & equipment around Pioneer Square... when a police SUV came speeding through. Ppl ran out of the way.This was around 12:14 a.m. @PortlandPolice can you tell us what happened? pic.twitter.com/K7ejbx1FHi — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 3, 2020

Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis police force, arrested, and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Despite this news, the protests continued, with participants demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality.

In several major US cities, peaceful rallies and marches were followed by intense rioting, looting, and clashes with police. The unrest prompted mayors to impose curfews and state governors to call in the National Guard.

Also on rt.com Crowd chants ‘De Blasio, resign’ after police block 100s of protesters on both sides of Manhattan bridge for HOURS

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!