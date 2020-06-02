Predator or prank? ‘Black Lives Matter’ podcaster orders woman to get on her knees & APOLOGIZE for white privilege

A man claiming to work for Black Lives Matter filmed himself accosting a woman on the street in New York City, ordering her to kneel and apologize for her white privilege. Her compliance has the internet speculating feverishly.

While it was pretty clear the cameraman didn’t actually “work for Black Lives Matter” - he claimed to have been sent by its “CEO,” and BLM doesn’t have a CEO - the rest of the clip - seen over 1.4 million times - was open to interpretation. Was the woman just playing along? Unbelievably gullible? Genuinely frightened?

While it was difficult to read her facial expressions due to the surgical mask she was wearing and the fact that her head was often out of frame, the white woman appeared to react with fright to the sudden appearance of the cameraman, who ran across the street to stop her. However, she was quick to follow his instructions, kneeling on the sidewalk almost as soon as he asked. She claimed to be struggling to find the “right words” for an apology, and even thanked him before hurrying off - even after he referred to President Donald Trump as “Donald Duck.”

Some viewers smelled a rat, suggesting it was “too scripted to be true.”

This seems staged and rehearsed. — Eric R Olson (@EricROlson) June 2, 2020

Agreed.But I am certain there are plenty of morons out there that would do this. — CAforTrump♥ (@CLiberty4) June 2, 2020

Others found it disturbing, convinced the woman was genuinely afraid - either of the cameraman or of what might happen if she refused to follow his orders and footage of the encounter was posted online.

As someone in the midst of training a dog to sit, kneel, stay and roll over using hand motions, this is particularly disturbing: pic.twitter.com/eelNcsfmqw — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 2, 2020

She’s probably terrified that if she doesn’t do as she’s told her face will be all over the internet, labelled a racist and lose her job — Pete 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@peterjitter) June 2, 2020

There was plenty of mockery directed at the woman.

"50 Shades of Social Justice," the new kink for wine aunts. https://t.co/qvzsFLyAWN — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 2, 2020

If this is real, that woman is a dumbass. Why the heck would you get on the ground and kneel for anyone, or anything? Especially a stranger. She screams ultimate virtue signaler. Even louder she screams, "I am easy prey." — Not your Mom (@Notyour28981739) June 2, 2020

A few seemed to genuinely believe the man was from BLM, and were accordingly outraged.

Socialism is a mental disorder. Equality by bringing everyone down to the lowest denominator. If you want black lives to matter all humanity needs to be elevated. — Rob Meekel (@RobMeekel) June 2, 2020

That's a clear case of intimidation and public harassment.This guy should be thrown behind bars. — Saket Chaturvedi (@UpTheIrons83) June 2, 2020

On the flip side, some thought the intention was to demonize BLM and further increase racial tensions that are already riding high after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Good trick to try and delegitimize a justice movement. Have you sent this to the Pentagon? They can use it in their social media training. You are a bootlicker and you spent time and energy making this point. 1 person. Get back to OAN and Breitbart and feed increased ignorance — BernieIsHeroic (@cabey12) June 2, 2020

I hope everyone understands the consequences of videos like this...this is going to cause some severe racial issues between black men and white men. Every single white man this isnt a leftist cuck...felt the same rage when they watched this, I gurantee it. — MOPARS_IN_MICHIGAN (@MoparMotown) June 2, 2020

The clip was taken from a longer livestreamed podcast by YouTube user “Smooth Sanchez,” who actually did accost random pedestrians in lower Manhattan on Sunday after attending a protest in Union Square and convinced several white women to stop and kneel on the sidewalk for the sake of absolving themselves of white privilege.

Protests in hundreds of American cities - including New York - have polarized the country, with most media focus on those protests that degenerate into violence and looting, often provoked by heavy-handed police response. Politicians, police and protesters alike have also pointed to paid provocateurs as the instigators of the violence and property destruction.

The prank may have been inspired by the viral video of a Houston church service in which the pastor split his flock by race and ordered the white worshipers to take a knee and beg forgiveness for “years of bigotry and racism.” Filmed on Sunday, the clip unsettled many who saw it, though others praised it as a show of “real Christianity.”

