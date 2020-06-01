Daughter of NYC Mayor de Blasio arrested at violent Manhattan protest – reports

As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for peace to return to his city’s streets, it appears that his own daughter might be part of the problem. She was arrested for protesting in Manhattan, according to reports.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody on Saturday night after the NYPD declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan, police sources told the New York Post.

She was reportedly cuffed for blocking traffic and refusing to disperse.

A law enforcement source told the Post that the area was a “hotspot” where police cars were torched and scuffles broke out between demonstrators and cops.

While being booked, Chiara didn’t disclose that she was the mayor’s daughter, but she did give her address as the mayor’s residence on the Upper East Side.

It’s believed that she was arrested about an hour before de Blasio gave a press conference at which he expressed appreciation for peaceful protests, but stated that it was “time for people to go home.”

She was issued a desk appearance ticket – an order to appear in court for arraignment – and released. City Hall declined to comment when contacted by the Post, and the mayor has not yet commented on the report.

New York City has seen several days of protests, with some marches descending into violence and looting. Peaceful rallies as well as major riots continue to plague the US following the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Numerous states and cities have deployed the National Guard in response to the mayhem.

