‘Welcome to the GOP?’ Alyssa Milano takes credit for Steve King’s primary loss, despite opponent being pro-wall Trump fan

Actress Alyssa Milano has run a victory lap after Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) was ousted in his state's primary race, apparently not realizing he lost to an even bigger backer of her enemy number one: the president.

Milano took to Twitter on Tuesday night to gloat over King's loss, declaring: "That's what we do. We vote racists out of office."

But given that Iowa's primary contests are closed, meaning only registered party members can cast a ballot, it's unclear who Milano – a staunch critic of the GOP – was commending for King's defeat. As confused as anyone else, the National Republican Congressional Committee jokingly "welcomed" Milano into the party.

Welcome to the Iowa Republican Party? https://t.co/FYsj1nbrJh — NRCC (@NRCC) June 3, 2020

Commenters online also took jabs at the woke actress, reminding her that "the guy who beat King is a HUGE Trump supporter."

In fact, liberal publication Vox described the primary's ultimate winner – Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra – as someone who is "anti-abortion and supports hardline immigration policies including building a border wall." In other words, Feenstra serves as a stark contrast to Milano, who has gained fame for her hardline pro-choice and pro-immigration stances.

Moreover, King's fiasco provides a sigh of relief to Trump and the GOP. The congressman has been an embarrassment for Republicans due to a string of controversial comments he has made over the years, including calling himself a "nationalist" and speaking about the need to defend "the Western civilization's values."

In January 2019, the GOP joined House Democrats in backing the resolution condemning King for an interview with the New York Times, during which he questioned why the term "white supremacist" has become offensive. King later claimed that he was misunderstood but the damage was done.

Trump himself had blasted King after, when arguing against exemptions in anti-abortion laws, the congressman suggested that the human population may have not existed at all without "rape or incest."

