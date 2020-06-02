 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Horrific video of ‘cop’ rammed by car in New York emerges amid anti-police-brutality unrest

2 Jun, 2020 07:49
FILE PHOTO Police officers patrol storefronts in the Manhattan borough of New York City. June 1, 2020. © Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
A person, believed to be a police officer, has been viciously run over by a vehicle on a crosswalk. Major US cities have become the center of protests and street battles following a police killing of an unarmed black man.

The short clip, which has been circulating on social media, shows a black car hitting an individual, believed to be a police officer, as he was standing on a crosswalk near traffic lights. The vehicle appears to speed up just before it hits the man. The victim then lies motionless on the ground, before being picked up by a police van.

It is not clear exactly when the incident was filmed.

New York and several other major US cities have become the centers of mass anti-police-brutality protests, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during an attempted arrest by a white officer. Many of the demonstrations remain peaceful, but – especially during nights – riots and major clashes between law enforcement and protesters continue unabated.

Two NYPD patrol cars were earlier filmed ramming a group of protesters who were blocking a road. A similar incident was recorded in the city of Buffalo, New York State, where a car plowed through a group of police officers.

