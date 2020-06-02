Horrific video of ‘cop’ rammed by car in New York emerges amid anti-police-brutality unrest

A person, believed to be a police officer, has been viciously run over by a vehicle on a crosswalk. Major US cities have become the center of protests and street battles following a police killing of an unarmed black man.

The short clip, which has been circulating on social media, shows a black car hitting an individual, believed to be a police officer, as he was standing on a crosswalk near traffic lights. The vehicle appears to speed up just before it hits the man. The victim then lies motionless on the ground, before being picked up by a police van.

It is not clear exactly when the incident was filmed.

Cop was just run over in NYC. Horriffic.pic.twitter.com/U8rtDQRMK1 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 2, 2020

New York and several other major US cities have become the centers of mass anti-police-brutality protests, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during an attempted arrest by a white officer. Many of the demonstrations remain peaceful, but – especially during nights – riots and major clashes between law enforcement and protesters continue unabated.

Two NYPD patrol cars were earlier filmed ramming a group of protesters who were blocking a road. A similar incident was recorded in the city of Buffalo, New York State, where a car plowed through a group of police officers.

