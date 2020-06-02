 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Defense Sec Esper, AG Barr inspect police lines in DC as protests rage on (VIDEOS)

2 Jun, 2020 02:13
Get short URL
Defense Sec Esper, AG Barr inspect police lines in DC as protests rage on (VIDEOS)
(L) Attorney General Bill Barr walks in the US capital amid intense anti-police brutality protests. June 1, 2020; (R) Defense Secretary Mark Esper talks to a member of DC National Guard, in Washington, DC, June 1, 2020. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
A number of top White House officials have been seen on the streets of Washington, DC, making visits to police lines amid intense protests around the capital, apparently hoping to boost officers’ morale after days of unrest.

Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley were each spotted in the capital on Monday evening despite ongoing demonstrations and a 7pm curfew imposed in the city.

Though Barr and Esper were merely seen from afar, General Milley stopped to give a brief comment to a reporter on the scene, noting that he was observing the situation and “checking” on DC National Guard troops deployed in the capital, adding that he was “perfectly fine” with peaceful protests.

Echoing the words of US President Donald Trump, Barr earlier on Monday called on law enforcement and the National Guard to “dominate” the streets wherever unrest erupts, after heated demonstrations in dozens of cities escalated into riots, looting and arson over the last several days.

Protests were first sparked last week by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, spreading from Minnesota’s Twin Cities to countless other towns across the country in the days that followed.

Also on rt.com Roll in the tanks? WATCH National Guard hit streets in DC amid reports Trump considering more active-duty troops to quell unrest

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies