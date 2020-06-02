Defense Sec Esper, AG Barr inspect police lines in DC as protests rage on (VIDEOS)

A number of top White House officials have been seen on the streets of Washington, DC, making visits to police lines amid intense protests around the capital, apparently hoping to boost officers’ morale after days of unrest.

Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley were each spotted in the capital on Monday evening despite ongoing demonstrations and a 7pm curfew imposed in the city.

Attorney General Bill Barr and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both walking around the streets of DC tonight visiting police lines. pic.twitter.com/VZ1Q5dg4o8 — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) June 2, 2020

He was a few minutes ahead of him pic.twitter.com/ENwyW3hsSd — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) June 2, 2020

Though Barr and Esper were merely seen from afar, General Milley stopped to give a brief comment to a reporter on the scene, noting that he was observing the situation and “checking” on DC National Guard troops deployed in the capital, adding that he was “perfectly fine” with peaceful protests.

General Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, walking the streets of Washington DC right now. Briefly spoke to say he is observing the situation. pic.twitter.com/fHcYOTYMzN — Shabtai (@velvetart) June 2, 2020

Echoing the words of US President Donald Trump, Barr earlier on Monday called on law enforcement and the National Guard to “dominate” the streets wherever unrest erupts, after heated demonstrations in dozens of cities escalated into riots, looting and arson over the last several days.

Protests were first sparked last week by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, spreading from Minnesota’s Twin Cities to countless other towns across the country in the days that followed.

Also on rt.com Roll in the tanks? WATCH National Guard hit streets in DC amid reports Trump considering more active-duty troops to quell unrest

Like this story? Share it with a friend!