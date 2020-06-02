‘Same for rioters?’: CNN reporter savaged online after finger-wagging Trump officials for ‘no masks’ at church photo-op

As unrest over police violence erupts in cities around the US, a CNN reporter took flack on social media after scolding White House officials who didn’t observe social distancing during a visit to a church damaged by vandals.

Looking to land a jab on the president, CNN tech journalist Brian Fung couldn’t help but point out the lack of masks or social distancing among Donald Trump and a group of senior officials, shortly after they made an on-foot visit to the historic St. John’s Church on Monday amid ongoing protests in the nation’s capital.

No masks or social distancing, FWIW pic.twitter.com/i0rHfKWalz — Brian Fung (@b_fung) June 1, 2020

With riots, looting, arson and clashes with police breaking out in dozens of American cities in recent days, including DC, many netizens saw Fung’s critique as trivial, accusing the journalist of double standards as thousands of marchers hit the streets with little concern for distancing.

This is a parody account, right?I guess these guys don’t have the magical Covid-19 immunity that all protesters, rioters, looters and media people covering th3 rioting possess. — Tacko Summer (@BostonSportsHb) June 1, 2020

Are you saying the same for the rioters? — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 1, 2020

Where is the social distancing here? pic.twitter.com/8UOMzzWTSV — e-beth (@ebeth360) June 1, 2020

Others were gentler in their criticism, pointing out that “this isn’t the time” while acknowledging the virus “doesn’t care” about the riots.

Brian I know covid doesn’t care but respectfully, this isn’t the time — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) June 2, 2020

Though the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, the unrest sparked last week over the death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man killed in the custody of the Minneapolis police – has quickly eclipsed the health crisis. Some online have even declared the outbreak over, asking why anyone is “pretending to care” about face coverings as the country heads toward further violence and unrest.

COVID ended on Saturday, brah — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) June 1, 2020

Lmao are we pretending to care about masks right now — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) June 1, 2020

