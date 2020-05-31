 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH swarms of rioters DESTROY west Philadelphia neighborhood

31 May, 2020 21:27
©  Twitter / Fox 29
A horde of rioters swept through a poor neighborhood in Philadelphia, setting fire to police vehicles and looting corner stores. Amid the chaos, the city has ordered all businesses closed.

The rioters wrecked a line of police cars, as the officers themselves stood by and watched the destruction, video footage captured by Fox 29 shows. The smashed cars are then set on fire and left to burn in the middle of the street.

Looters then swarmed into grocery stores and drugstores. These businesses were not “ritzy designer shops,” reporter Steve Keeley noted, but stores “where people without cars walk to for food, medicine and clothing.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew starting on Sunday at 6 pm. However, as the rioters continued to sweep through the streets, the curfew was moved up two hours.

It is unlikely that the more violent among the rioters will heed the order however. In Minneapolis – the epicenter of the unrest, mobs of people defied curfew orders earlier this week to burn down businesses and torch two police precincts to the ground.

Amid the chaos, President Donald Trump called on authorities to restore “Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW!” 

Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis.

Since the death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man – at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Monday, riots and looting have broken out in at least 75 cities across the US. Though a growing number of states have called in their National Guard troops, the unrest continues nationwide.

