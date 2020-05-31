Minneapolis residents unite to clean up streets after a night of destruction (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Armed with brooms and buckets, Minneapolis residents have poured into the streets – not to riot this time, but to help clean up their charred, looted city.

As nationwide protests divide and polarize Americans, Minneapolitans have demonstrated the power of kindness and cooperation. Volunteers gathered on Saturday to haul away rubble and remove the debris left in the wake of several nights of destruction. Others washed graffiti off the sides of buildings. Residents were also spotted handing out food and water to those who needed it.

We’ve seen this across the city today. Folks coming from all over the area, bringing their own supplies from home, to help clean up the damage left behind after another night of riots in Minneapolis. No real organization to it -just ppl showing up & helping out wherever they can. pic.twitter.com/VeH6isRYmv — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) May 30, 2020

Truly inspiring scenes of clean up in Minneapolis today.An army of people carrying garbage bags, brooms and buckets— doing anything they can to help. Those without, are moving debris, handing out free water & snacks, directing traffic... pic.twitter.com/vIjQQVTERZ — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) May 30, 2020

Volunteers gathered in Minneapolis Saturday to help clean up after another night of fires and looting during protests over the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/7qinSIZncg — KMVT News (@KMVTNews) May 31, 2020

I talked to a south Minneapolis resident, Yousif Hussein, earlier today. He was outside helping to clean up broken glass outside stores that had been looted. He told me, “People should not destroy this city. People should protest peacefully.” #GeorgeFloydprotestpic.twitter.com/vHxaRV8kZR — Madeleine Baran (@madeleinebaran) May 30, 2020

“I think it’s important that we come together as a group. We join in peace, we join in love… It’s very powerful at this time,” one resident helping to clean up a post office that was burnt to the ground, told Ruptly video agency.

Protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police began in the city nearly a week ago. The Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized and a curfew has been imposed to help restore order to the city.

