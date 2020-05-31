 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DC National Guard rolls in amid stand off with protesters outside White House
31 May, 2020 02:08
Nashville courthouse vandalized & set on FIRE as riot police try to disperse anti-brutality protesters with tear gas (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / Sergio Martínez-Beltrán @SergioMarBel
Protesters in Nashville, Tennessee broke into Metro Courthouse, setting fires inside, as peaceful anti-police brutality rallies are slipping into chaos and rioting all across the US.

Thousands of people marched peacefully through the city and gathered in the Public Square Park, chanting slogans against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd. 

The violence eventually erupted after some of the protesters were seen burning the US flags and spray-painting anti-police slogans on the walls of the Metropolitan Nashville Courthouse - while several rioters managed to break in and set a fire inside.

Riot police deployed tear gas to push the crowd away from the building, but the vandalizm continued in the ares and elsewhere in the city.

In the wake of the unrest, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized the National Guard to mobilize in Nashville “in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.”

