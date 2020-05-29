Thanks, but no thanks? Trump rebuffed after offering to mediate India-China border standoff

Both New Delhi and Beijing have signaled a lack of interest in Donald Trump involving himself in their affairs, after the US president suggested he could help resolve a territorial dispute between the two nations.

China and India have been engaged in a tense border dispute, with reports suggesting their soldiers clashed earlier this month. Trump said earlier this week that he was “ready, willing and able to mediate” between the two countries – but it appears neither Beijing nor New Delhi are particularly enticed by his offer.

“China and India are capable of properly resolving the issues through dialogue and consultation,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

India seems similarly disinterested. A spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi was “directly in touch with China.”

Tensions have been mounting as both India and China have reinforced their positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the disputed Kashmir region. The standoff was reportedly sparked by infrastructure projects being carried out by both countries on the Himalayan border. Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have seen major military build-ups by both the Indian and Chinese armies, in a clear signal of escalating tensions and a hardening of positions by the two sides.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has volunteered his services in the region. In January, the US president floated the idea that he could referee talks between India and Pakistan to resolve the ongoing territorial dispute in Kashmir. His offer was not received with much enthusiasm. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan originally expressed openness to the idea but later shifted his stance, arguing that the US should instead take a more active role in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also passed on Trump's offer, expressing confidence that the Kashmir dispute could be handled “bilaterally” with Pakistan.

