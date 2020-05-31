 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH enraged protesters breach CBS studio gates in Los Angeles

31 May, 2020 01:24
© Screenshot / @TheRyanParker / Twitter
Rioters have used large wheeled garbage containers to smash through the main gate of the CBS television complex during mass protest rallies and unrest in Los Angeles.

A video from the scene shows a large crowd of violent protesters ramming the fence with garbage containers and breaking it open. People were also throwing projectiles into the security guard booth. 

A different clip shows security guards trying to close off the fence, while the rioters push another container into the gate and accidentally hit one of their own. It is not clear whether the protesters have made it past the entrance.

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his attempted arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.

The protest rallies in Los Angeles and several other major cities across the US began peacefully but later escalated into rioting, looting, and clashes with police, forcing authorities in several states to introduce curfews and call in the National Guard.

