WATCH enraged protesters breach CBS studio gates in Los Angeles

Rioters have used large wheeled garbage containers to smash through the main gate of the CBS television complex during mass protest rallies and unrest in Los Angeles.

A video from the scene shows a large crowd of violent protesters ramming the fence with garbage containers and breaking it open. People were also throwing projectiles into the security guard booth.

Protesters in Los Angeles breach CBS studios and are quickly met by police. pic.twitter.com/OvLYLkFlF2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 30, 2020

A different clip shows security guards trying to close off the fence, while the rioters push another container into the gate and accidentally hit one of their own. It is not clear whether the protesters have made it past the entrance.

A large group of protestors have breached the main gates of CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles at 7800 Beverly Boulevard https://t.co/S4dDK6iwzM — US Protest & Riot Updates (@ProtestRiot) May 30, 2020

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his attempted arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.

The protest rallies in Los Angeles and several other major cities across the US began peacefully but later escalated into rioting, looting, and clashes with police, forcing authorities in several states to introduce curfews and call in the National Guard.

