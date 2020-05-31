 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters outside Miami Police Department (VIDEOS)

31 May, 2020 00:20
©  Twitter / @jjcolagrande

Tensions have escalated in Florida, where crowds of Black Live Matter protesters descended on Miami streets denouncing police brutality and face off with cops in riot gear.

Riot police deployed tear gas and reportedly fired rubber bullets against an agitated crowd that converged on a police department garage in downtown Miami. While the majority of the protesters seemed peaceful, several people were seen throwing objects at the police protecting the building.

The protesters have gathered in downtown Miami on Saturday to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being detained by police in Minnesota. The incident sparked unrest across the country.

The people carried signs and chanted “I Can’t Breathe” – the words Floyd was filmed saying as he was pinned on the ground by a white police officer earlier this week in Minneapolis. The man after the officer pressed a knee onto his neck while attempting to detain him. Floyd’s deaths caused an outcry and triggered riots and unrest in several major US cities.

