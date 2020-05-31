Riot police fire tear gas at protesters outside Miami Police Department (VIDEOS)

Tensions have escalated in Florida, where crowds of Black Live Matter protesters descended on Miami streets denouncing police brutality and face off with cops in riot gear.

Riot police deployed tear gas and reportedly fired rubber bullets against an agitated crowd that converged on a police department garage in downtown Miami. While the majority of the protesters seemed peaceful, several people were seen throwing objects at the police protecting the building.

#Miamiprotest turning violent, tear gassing crowd, outside police HQ in #Overtown cops shooting rubber bullets from above. Getting dark. #GeorgeFloydProtestspic.twitter.com/Go0k94FOzg — J.J. Colagrande (@jjcolagrande) May 30, 2020

The protesters have gathered in downtown Miami on Saturday to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being detained by police in Minnesota. The incident sparked unrest across the country.

Tear gas deployed after protestors arrive at @MiamiPD HQ back gate. pic.twitter.com/JH8uz5PrLO — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) May 30, 2020

The people carried signs and chanted “I Can’t Breathe” – the words Floyd was filmed saying as he was pinned on the ground by a white police officer earlier this week in Minneapolis. The man after the officer pressed a knee onto his neck while attempting to detain him. Floyd’s deaths caused an outcry and triggered riots and unrest in several major US cities.

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MIAMI MORE THAN NOW #MIAMIPROTESTpic.twitter.com/Znr9hkN2FJ — ren🇻🇪 #blacklivesmatter (@goldenchaIamet) May 30, 2020

Dozens of protesters are marching over the Miami River while others remain on I-95 and others in Overtown https://t.co/xpYMhad5RHpic.twitter.com/nDMEp50yhB — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 30, 2020

