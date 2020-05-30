Police cars set ABLAZE near Philadelphia City Hall as protest erupts in violence and vandalism (VIDEOS)
Several police vehicles have been set on fire in #Philadelphia as the number of demonstrators continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/dXSScpgUKi— ⚜️Jason M Jarrett⚜️ (@Jasonmjarrett) May 30, 2020
Aerial view shows a large gathering of demonstrators in the streets of Philadelphia as a fire burns amid protests over the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/OdRVqCsGsgpic.twitter.com/B2vQGDUScD— ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2020
City Hall Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/f0g2feV2yF— Ringo Lennon (@Eddie20937506) May 30, 2020
..vandalism. Those acts will not be tolerated, and we strongly encourage everyone to refrain from entering Center City. We will continue provide updates throughout the evening.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020
#BlackLivesMatters protest going on now in Philadelphia, PA at The Philadelphia Museum of Art (Rocky Steps) pic.twitter.com/88lgEO4MzF— Cam Countryman (@CamCountryman3) May 30, 2020
Like this story? Share it with a friend!