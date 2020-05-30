 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters clash with police outside White House (VIDEO)

30 May, 2020 22:03
Police have confronted protesters outside the White House as officers in riot gear are trying to push demonstrators away from the US President's residence.

The crowds have been trying to make their way on into the pedestrian part of Pennsylvania avenue outside the White House fence.

Bottles can be seen thrown, while  police is responding with batons and allegedly tear gas.

Local journalist Alejandro Alvarez reported police gave several warnings to the crowds to disperse before moving on them.

Some rioters smashed Secret Service cars and spray-painted obscenities. Some buildings in the vicinity were also vandalized, according to ABC reporter Kevin Lewis.

Protesters continued demonstrating after police moved then to the side street and placed a barrier. There were also rallies outside the Capitol building and along other streets in DC downtown on Saturday. 

President Donald Trump was at Florida watching SpaceX rocket launch with two US astronauts, but he was in his residence on Friday night when protesters rallied outside. He later complemented the Secret Service for handing the demonstrators who would have been greeted with "vicious dogs" if they approached to the fence. 

