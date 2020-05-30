Protesters clash with police outside White House (VIDEO)

Police have confronted protesters outside the White House as officers in riot gear are trying to push demonstrators away from the US President's residence.

The crowds have been trying to make their way on into the pedestrian part of Pennsylvania avenue outside the White House fence.

Outside the White House, now: pic.twitter.com/iUh7i785Ye — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) May 30, 2020

Bottles can be seen thrown, while police is responding with batons and allegedly tear gas.

I was huddled with about a dozen other journalists on the steps to the Renwick Gallery when police pulled us off and herded us through the fight. pic.twitter.com/qLilbSaanA — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

Local journalist Alejandro Alvarez reported police gave several warnings to the crowds to disperse before moving on them.

Insanity outside the White House. Three warnings of an unlawful assembly from the Secret Service before storming into the crowd. A lot of people have been hit with paper spray. In all the chaos, at least one person was tossed to the ground and presumably arrested. pic.twitter.com/Ab2eSkq9CS — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

Some rioters smashed Secret Service cars and spray-painted obscenities. Some buildings in the vicinity were also vandalized, according to ABC reporter Kevin Lewis.

Protesters continued demonstrating after police moved then to the side street and placed a barrier. There were also rallies outside the Capitol building and along other streets in DC downtown on Saturday.

President Donald Trump was at Florida watching SpaceX rocket launch with two US astronauts, but he was in his residence on Friday night when protesters rallied outside. He later complemented the Secret Service for handing the demonstrators who would have been greeted with "vicious dogs" if they approached to the fence.

Also on rt.com Trump hails secret service’s ‘vicious dogs’ & ‘ominous weapons’ ready to push back WH protesters

Like this story? Share it with a friend!