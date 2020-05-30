WATCH protesters return & FACE OFF with riot police at White House after causing lockdown

Demonstrators have gathered around the White House for the second time in one day to protest the police killing of George Floyd, standing off with a riot squad guarding the building as some hurl water bottles and other objects.

Following the first rally outside the White House earlier on Friday – which prompted the Secret Service to put the building on lockdown for over an hour – a crowd gathered there again late in the evening, standing off with police.

Protesters tear down barricades outside the White House #GeorgeFloydprotestpic.twitter.com/uvPKGzeMGo — Evy Mages (@EvyMages) May 30, 2020

A number of protesters could be seen tossing projectiles, which were largely batted away by officers’ riot shields.

Lots of water bottles thrown at the officers now in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/IWkEv7abZU — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 30, 2020

A firecracker was thrown at officers at one point, encouraging them to group together more tightly and pull out additional shields. Another local reporter, said that 'tear gas' had been deployed, though it couldn’t be made out in footage.

Minor bouts of shoving have broken out between protesters and officers along the police line, but beyond the projectiles thrown, the situation appears to have avoided significant clashes so far.

