White House placed under LOCKDOWN as protests over George Floyd's death reach US capital

A massive group of demonstrators has converged on the White House to protest police brutality, prompting the Secret Service to briefly place the building on lockdown as tensions run high between marchers and police.

Gathering in northwest Washington, DC on Friday evening, protesters briefly shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare before reaching the White House, where a heavy police presence, barricades and a huge crowd of demonstrators could be seen in videos shared online.

BREAKING: White House is under lockdown as protesters gather outside. https://t.co/kxKfEpyRBa — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 29, 2020

Police clad in riot gear were seen scrambling to get in position around the White House’s West Wing, where the Oval Office is located.

NOW: Police in riot gear seen running past the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/BnnBJArHMt — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

14th and U st protest in DC. gave me goose bumps. #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/8sJLweGkoO — clarissa (@RizzyRiss) May 29, 2020

At one point during the action, a minor skirmish broke out with police as protesters attempted to tear down barricades, but the spat appears to have resolved without any arrests or major injuries.

Is The Whitehouse next to go down?pic.twitter.com/NjatC8JOuj — Yellow Red Sparks 🌕 (@yellowredsparks) May 29, 2020

Around a dozen members of the White House press corps were trapped in the West Wing during the lockdown. As protesters began to disperse, an NPR reporter noted that an “intense demonstration” continued in nearby Lafayette Park.

The turnout at the DC George Floyd protest 💪🏾🙌🏾 #GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/Vkv7xX93tx — Baby girl Bre🦋 (@Breonuh_) May 29, 2020

After about an hour, protesters moved away from the White House, heading elsewhere in the city. The lockdown has since been lifted, with police seen withdrawing from the area.

White House lockdown lifted. Heading out. pic.twitter.com/7lO32ZOxx9 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

