Crowds BESIEGE Minneapolis 5th Precinct as police & National Guard fail to enforce curfew (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Protesters in Minneapolis have surrounded a police station amid ongoing unrest over the killing of George Floyd by law enforcement, as a curfew imposed by the city government goes unenforced and crowds refuse to disperse.

The demonstrators could be seen outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th precinct headquarters on Friday night in exclusive footage obtained by RT’s Sophia Narwitz.

The riot arrives at the Minneapolis police department. It’s 90 mins past the city curfew.Field reporting - @SophNar0747pic.twitter.com/HcalDJnGLE — RT (@RT_com) May 30, 2020

In the immediate area around the station, protesters gathered to chant anti-police slogans and voice outrage, while officers kept a low profile and largely stayed out of sight.

National guard and police have retreated in Minneapolis. Rioters march on. Cars on fire. Situation begins to devolve.Field reporting - @SophNar0747pic.twitter.com/rtMaQsIF1c — RT (@RT_com) May 30, 2020

Elsewhere in the city, looting has again kicked off, with a group gathered near a convenience store near the 5th precinct attempting to breach the building.

Directly across the street from the Minneapolis 5th precinct, looting begins. pic.twitter.com/xcMq0H88EP — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 30, 2020