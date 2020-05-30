 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crowds BESIEGE Minneapolis 5th Precinct as police & National Guard fail to enforce curfew (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

30 May, 2020 02:41
Protesters in Minneapolis have surrounded a police station amid ongoing unrest over the killing of George Floyd by law enforcement, as a curfew imposed by the city government goes unenforced and crowds refuse to disperse.

The demonstrators could be seen outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th precinct headquarters on Friday night in exclusive footage obtained by RT’s Sophia Narwitz.

In the immediate area around the station, protesters gathered to chant anti-police slogans and voice outrage, while officers kept a low profile and largely stayed out of sight.

Elsewhere in the city, looting has again kicked off, with a group gathered near a convenience store near the 5th precinct attempting to breach the building.

