USA News

Minneapolis police fire tear gas as crowds of protesters defy curfew order (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

30 May, 2020 01:05
A significant group of protesters remains on the streets of Minneapolis, despite a curfew imposed by the city’s mayor, standing off with police and National Guard troops as security forces order demonstrators to disperse.

Police have unleashed flash bangs and tear gas as protesters continued to amass in the area around the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct headquarters on Friday night, in defiance of Mayor Jacob Frey’s curfew order that took effect at 8pm local time.

Demonstrators were seen gathering in the streets just moments before the order kicked in, as National Guard troops clad in riot gear ordered the crowd to leave over a megaphone, threatening curfew violators with arrest.

Reports gleaned from police scanners noted that protesters are pelting officers with stones and bottles, with numerous images showing teargas fired in response.

National Guardsmen were seen earlier in the day carrying rifles, but appear to have traded them less-lethal crowd control weapons as the demonstrations pick up momentum.

