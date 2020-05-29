Twitter blocks WHITE HOUSE tweet for ‘glorifying violence’ after it reposts Trump warning from official government account

Twitter has hidden a warning from US President Donald Trump to the Minnesota governor behind a censorship notice, even after the official White House government account reposted the president’s message.

The social media platform hid the president’s message to Democratic governor Tim Walz about sending in the National Guard behind a notice on Friday, warning that the tweet “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.”

The tweet, posted from the @WhiteHouse account, repeated the content of an earlier tweet Trump had posted from his personal account (which was also covered by the censorship message about “glorifying violence”).

The White House account responded to the censorship by slamming Twitter’s “biased, bad-faith ‘fact-checkers’,” arguing that Trump had not glorified violence but condemned it. Hinting at further enforcement to be leveled against the social media behemoth, it observed that such censorship was the act of “a publisher, not a platform” - i.e. a site that doesn’t qualify for the protection from legal liability Twitter currently enjoys.

The President did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it.@Jack and Twitter's biased, bad-faith "fact-checkers" have made it clear: Twitter is a publisher, not a platform. https://t.co/lTm3Pxxaqg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

Trump has threatened to take on Twitter and other social media platforms over their censorship of conservative voices, and his war on Big Tech arguably began on Thursday when he signed an executive order aimed at stripping the platforms of their Section 230 liability protection.

Riots have raged in Minneapolis for most of the week after a white police officer was seen in a widely-circulated Facebook video choking George Floyd, an unarmed black man already in handcuffs, to death by kneeling on his neck. While protests began peacefully on Monday, the situation soon escalated and police responded assailing the demonstrators with rubber bullets and tear gas. Local businesses have been looted and set on fire, while demonstrators seized and burned the city’s Third Police Precinct on Thursday after staging nightly attacks on the site.

While Governor Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday to “provide safety and protection to the people of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Surrounding Communities,” Trump and others have criticized his and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s apparent inability to restore peace to the city.

