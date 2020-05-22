Spectacular storms strike central US ahead of predicted ‘extremely active’ hurricane season (VIDEOS)

Footage of vast supercells bounding across Kansas have been shared online by awestruck residents, but these spectacular storms could well pale in comparison to the impending “extremely active” hurricane season.

A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, is the rarest type of thunderstorm and has the potential to be the most severe, typically lasting between two and four hours and often dominating the local weather system in a roughly 20-square mile area.

This alone makes today a success. Sitting between a couple supercells and what an incredible view! #kswxpic.twitter.com/02bbdLFCmz — Rob Hall (@nightshinephoto) May 22, 2020 How about a splash of color from a sunset. pic.twitter.com/kLIGs3iew1 — Rob Hall (@nightshinephoto) May 22, 2020

Supercells are common in the mostly inland states of tornado alley, which comprises northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

While these videos show the powerful beauty of nature, the darker side will likely be showcased over the summer months as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Agency (NOAA) is predicting yet another year of ferocious Atlantic hurricanes.

The federal Climate Prediction Center released its seasonal hurricane forecast on Thursday and is expecting between 13 and 19 storms to hit the US, including six to 10 hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

For reference, an average storm season has 12 named storms, and typically includes six hurricanes, of which three would be considered major.

If the predictions come true, it will mark the fifth consecutive year of abnormally high storm activity in the US. Tropical storm Arthur hit North Carolina on Monday ahead of the official beginning of hurricane season on June 1.

This hefty hurricane season will complicate already floundering efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Indeed, according to some experts, the coronavirus lockdown and resultant drop in air pollution may actually strengthen certain storm systems.

