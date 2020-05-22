‘Can this be for real?’ Trump weighs in on SHOCKING VIDEO of 75yo being brutally beaten in Detroit nursing home

A disturbing video showing an elderly patient being punched repeatedly in the face in a Detroit nursing home until he bleeds has made waves online, leading to the suspect’s arrest and attracting President Trump’s attention.

The video, which has gained traction across social media, shows a young black male punching an elderly white man who’s lying in bed. The beating continues until the victim, who is unable to put up any resistance, is bloodied. As the incident unfolds, the attacker starts hurling a barrage of insults at the elderly resident, calling him the n-word and telling him to “get the f**ck off” what he says is his bed.

Also on rt.com Pennsylvania Health Sec under fire after moving own mum OUT of nursing home while sending sick Covid-19 patients INTO them

After the gruesome video sent shockwaves and concern for the elderly man’s well-being online, the Detroit Police Department confirmed on Thursday it made “one arrest” in connection with the incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention,” the police said on Twitter, responding to a message from Code of Vets, a non-profit assisting American veterans.



WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

I cant believe no one retweets this, what people ignore old women being beaten in Detroit Nursing Homes?Police is too busy arresting bussiness women and man, meanwhile →[2nd Vid of Jadon Hayden Beating Elderly woman. Download if needed to send to the authorities..Share pls pic.twitter.com/k53aKQgbur — Alex LunaViewofJungle (@AlexLunaViewof1) May 21, 2020

The incident apparently caught the attention of US President Donald Trump as well, who tweeted late Thursday: “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

The attack, which appears to have been recorded by the assailant himself, took place at the Westwood Nursing Home in northwest Detroit, the facility confirmed. The care institution told police that it was blindsided by the video, having been completely unaware of the attack until they were shown the footage, reportedly taken on May 15.

The facility later revealed that both men were patients under its care. The 20-year-old suspect, who now faces assault and battery charges, was in the facility on a temporary basis, after being brought there to undergo rehabilitation and recovery. The man’s ailment was left unspecified.

The 75-year-old victim of the assault, meanwhile, is now at a local hospital where he is recuperating from non-life-threatening injuries.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.