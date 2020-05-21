Michigan AG says ‘petulant child’ Trump no longer welcome after he forgoes face mask, sending media & Dems into frenzy

US President Donald Trump sent his critics into a rage after refusing to don a face mask during a tour of a Michigan Ford plant, with the state’s attorney general saying he won’t be welcomed back, dubbing him a “petulant child.”

Trump’s maskless visit to the Ford facility in Ypsilanti on Thursday was met with fury and indignation, triggering a sharp response from Michigan AG Dana Nessel, who previously warned that the president had both a “legal” and “moral” responsibility to wear a face covering during the tour.

Asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer whether Trump is “no longer welcome in Michigan,” Nessel said “on behalf of my department and my office, that’s exactly right,” adding that she would be in contact with Ford about why it didn’t enforce Michigan law – which requires face masks in some public spaces – or its own policy at the plant.

Today’s events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable … the president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. I have to say this is no joke.

The incident overtook coverage of the visit itself, with media pundits and democratic officials scolding the “awful” president for skipping the mask once again.

Trump is promoting hydroxychloroquine while not wearing a mask at his taxpayer funded campaign event in Michigan, because he’s awful. #MakeTrumpWearAMask — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 21, 2020

The President once again NOT wearing a mask in public during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan that's making ventilators. The plant and Michigan law require people to wear masks in public. "It sets an example both ways" said Mr. Trump. both ways???? pic.twitter.com/a4uhji6C2Q — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) May 21, 2020

Trump is not wear a mask as he tours a Michigan Ford plant. He claims he wore a mask when the press couldn't see, but there's no evidence that's the case. Ford officials are all wearing masks. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2020

Speaking to reporters at the Ford plant, which was modified to produce ventilators to shore up the US stockpile amid the Covid-19 crisis, Trump said he had worn a mask during some parts of the visit, but “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

President Trump says he wore a mask and goggles off camera in an area of the Ford plant where Ford said it was necessary, but he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure” of seeing him in a mask. pic.twitter.com/1wh6b9DSMo — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2020

The explanation did little to assuage the president’s detractors, however, many of whom insist his refusal to wear a mask puts himself and others at risk of the lethal virus – which, to date, has infected more than 1.5 million people in the United States and killed nearly 95,000, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!