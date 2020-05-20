WATCH: McDonald’s workers across the US go on STRIKE in protest over coronavirus working conditions

Hundreds of McDonald’s workers in the US are protesting unsatisfactory working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, with some quitting and others decrying the risk they say they’re being exposed to from Covid-19.

Strikes took place in over 20 cities across the US, including Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose in California, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee. The protests were planned for Wednesday, ahead of the company’s annual shareholders meeting the following day.

The Fight for 15 movement — a group focused on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and which is among the organizers of the strike — posted videos of protestors lining their cars outside McDonald’s restaurants and honking their horns. Some vehicles also blocked drive-throughs and sported signs asking for an increase in their wages and better access to personal protective equipment.

McDonald's workers are on strike today! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻Our action today is challenging the second biggest private employer on Earth. Stand with us and tell @McDonalds to #ProtectAllWorkerspic.twitter.com/ZzRRAbalcU — Show Me $15 (@Show_Me15) May 20, 2020

"@McDonalds should have let us know as soon as there was a case. They should have notified us and paid us to quarantine. Because they didn’t, I worked sick and spread COVID-19 to my daughter. My coworkers and our customers were exposed." Lidia, who is striking TODAY pic.twitter.com/E1yjChWDIG — Fight For 15 Nor Cal (@NorCalFF15) May 20, 2020

Videos and photos were also posted of employees going on strike and refusing to return to work at the fast-food chain until conditions change.

¡Sí se puede! Estrella walked off her job today at @McDonalds ON STRIKE. We're protesting poverty wages and lack of social distancing at her store in Los Angeles and across the country. Together we fight, together we win! #Fightfor15#ProtectAllWorkerspic.twitter.com/qwTN5rRGkK — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) May 20, 2020

.@McDonalds workers across America, like Isaias in Houston, are taking action, going on strike, and standing up for basic workplace protections today! Tell McD's to listen to workers: https://t.co/8O3ls7WIUS#FightFor15#ProtectAllWorkerspic.twitter.com/6D5gMTBzbi — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) May 20, 2020

Labor organizers behind the protest, including Service Employees International Union, used a survey of more than 800 McDonald’s workers to highlight the complaints of poor working conditions. According to the results, 42 percent of employees were told not to wear gloves, masks, or any personal protection equipment by their management.

McDonald’s, which employees over 850,000 people worldwide, has been facing a wide array of criticism recently over its alleged treatment of employees during the pandemic. Five workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday against the company for allegedly putting employees at risk for not adopting government safety compliance recommendations on Covid-19 prevention.

The lawsuit claims employees were not provided with adequate hand sanitizer, masks, or gloves. McDonald’s has denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, three McDonald’s employees in California have filed complaints about unsafe work conditions with the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Facing employee walkouts last month, McDonald’s promised “important changes” to their policies amid the pandemic, which included “starting wellness checks, increased cleanings and additional social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.”

