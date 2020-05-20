 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: McDonald’s workers across the US go on STRIKE in protest over coronavirus working conditions

20 May, 2020 16:39
Protesters join a McDonald’s worker strike for protective gear as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California ©  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Hundreds of McDonald’s workers in the US are protesting unsatisfactory working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, with some quitting and others decrying the risk they say they’re being exposed to from Covid-19.

Strikes took place in over 20 cities across the US, including Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose in California, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee. The protests were planned for Wednesday, ahead of the company’s annual shareholders meeting the following day. 

The Fight for 15 movement — a group focused on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and which is among the organizers of the strike — posted videos of protestors lining their cars outside McDonald’s restaurants and honking their horns. Some vehicles also blocked drive-throughs and sported signs asking for an increase in their wages and better access to personal protective equipment. 

Videos and photos were also posted of employees going on strike and refusing to return to work at the fast-food chain until conditions change.

Labor organizers behind the protest, including Service Employees International Union, used a survey of more than 800 McDonald’s workers to highlight the complaints of poor working conditions. According to the results, 42 percent of employees were told not to wear gloves, masks, or any personal protection equipment by their management. 

McDonald’s, which employees over 850,000 people worldwide, has been facing a wide array of criticism recently over its alleged treatment of employees during the pandemic. Five workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday against the company for allegedly putting employees at risk for not adopting government safety compliance recommendations on Covid-19 prevention.

The lawsuit claims employees were not provided with adequate hand sanitizer, masks, or gloves. McDonald’s has denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, three McDonald’s employees in California have filed complaints about unsafe work conditions with the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Facing employee walkouts last month, McDonald’s promised “important changes” to their policies amid the pandemic, which included “starting wellness checks, increased cleanings and additional social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.”

