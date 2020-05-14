‘Unlawful & invalid’: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state’s stay-at-home order

Measures purportedly enacted to stop the spread of coronavirus in Wisconsin have been overturned by the state’s Supreme Court, which ruled that the orders violate the law and cannot be enforced.

The state’s highest court issued a 4-3 ruling describing the restrictions as “unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable.” The decision comes after Republican lawmakers sued Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, after she unilaterally extended the state’s “Safer at Home” emergency order in mid-April. The measures were first implemented in March and were set to expire on May 26.

Wisconsin has already started to ease restrictions, allowing golf courses, public libraries and arts and crafts stores – all initially deemed “non-essential” – to reopen. The ruling appears to nullify the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses. The Tavern League of Wisconsin, a bar and tavern trade association, told its members that it was now legal to open their doors to customers.

In a 4-3 ruling the State Supreme Court found the Emergency Orders issued by Secretary Palm as unlawful, invalid and unenforceable. The result of this decision is business can open immediately. Please follow the WEDC guidelines you can find on the TLW website. — Tavern League of Wisconsin (@tavernleaguewi) May 13, 2020

The landmark ruling will likely have a ripple effect across the United States, as state lawmakers from coast-to-coast begin to push back against the vast powers claimed by governors in the name of combating Covid-19.

Michigan legislators sued Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, after she unilaterally extended the state’s state of emergency, which was set to expire on May 1.

Also on rt.com ‘They will not silence us’: Michigan activists undeterred after Facebook removes anti-lockdown group with 380,000 members

Like this story? Share it with a friend!