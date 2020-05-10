VP Pence ‘self-isolating away from the White House’ over Covid-19 fears – report

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly self-isolating away from the White House following news that one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president is taking extra precautions since he found out one of his aides tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Sunday evening.

Pence has announced several times that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, and the latest report says he again got a negative result on Sunday.

The specifics of his self-isolation are not known, but Pence reportedly did skip a meeting with the president and military officials on Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is on the coronavirus White House task force headed by Pence, also announced he will be entering a “modified quarantine” following “low risk” contact with the staffer who tested positive. His quarantine will include him working from home and wearing a face mask for 14 days.

It has not been officially revealed who the person is with coronavirus who came into contact with members of the task force, but Katie Miller, the press secretary to the vice president, tested positive on Friday. The task force last met in-person on Thursday.

