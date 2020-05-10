 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Elon Musk resorts to insults in RUSSIAN to defend capitalism

10 May, 2020 07:37
Get short URL
Elon Musk resorts to insults in RUSSIAN to defend capitalism
©REUTERS/Steve Nesius
As Elon Musk sues Californian authorities for stopping a Tesla factory from reopening, he has found a somewhat novel way of dealing with his critics – dismissing them with short Russian insults.

The target of Musk’s Cyrillic ire is Robert Reich, an economist and labor secretary under the Clinton administration. A well-known proponent of fairer distribution of wealth, Reich shared a story about the Tesla CEO’s plans for legal action in the Golden State with the comment: “Elon Musk threatens to take away people’s jobs unless he’s allowed to risk their health. Capitalism at its worst.”

The billionaire entrepreneur was quick to pounce, using the language of Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. He called Reich an “идиот,” which means “idiot” in Russian, then corrected himself, saying he was meant to brand the academic a “скучный идиот,” or “boring idiot.”

The electric car manufacturer has filed a suit against Alameda county, seeking to have its 10,000-job factory in Fremont reopened. Musk called the local health chief “ignorant” for keeping Covid-19 restrictions in place in the county.

Musk’s command of Russian – at least when on Twitter – is well known. In the past, he would occasionally shoot a Russian phrase or two, and judging by the correct use of idioms, it goes beyond simple autotranslation.

Also on rt.com Elon Musk salutes ‘silver-tongued’ Russians who made cheeky music video in his honor… but will he come to their business forum?

Meanwhile the eccentric businessman’s name found a place in Russian meme culture. When sharing an impractical or bizarre lifehack online, one would say: “Как тебе такое, Илон Маск?” It translates as “How do you like that, Elon Musk?” and is meant as a self-satirical comment on Russian ingenuity.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies